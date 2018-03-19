Help save a life at Lochgilphead High

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Two Lochgilphead High School pupils have joined forces with the fire service to host a stem cell recruitment drive.

John Sweeney from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and S6 pupils Romy MacPherson and Alix Nelson hosted a presentation on blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan and how those aged 16 and over can sign up to the register.

Alix is the cousin of Joanna MacVicar who sadly died after being unable to find a stem cell match.

Anyone aged 16 to 30 can go along to Lochgilphead Joint Campus on Wednesday March 21 to sign up to the Anthony Nolan register.

They will be greeted by Laura Campbell who has fought cancer three times and received a stem cell transplant in October 2016.

John Sweeney, watch manager at Oban Community Fire Station, said: ‘The register has had a high profile in the town through the work carried out by the late Johanna MacVicar, who spearheaded a recruitment campaign after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

‘Johanna sadly passed away before her match could be found. It wasn’t because that person wasn’t out there, they just weren’t on the register.

‘I’d like to thank Lochgilphead High School and Craig Lemmon from the school for their continued support for the partnership.

‘The enthusiasm of the staff and pupils is fantastic and I’d especially like to thank Alix Nelson and Romy MacPherson for the efforts they have put into organising the event. Hopefully someone from the school can go on to be a potentially lifesaving donor to someone suffering from blood cancer.

‘It’s a very simple, ten minute process to join the register.’

Anyone interested should go along to the school between 10am and 1pm on Wednesday March 21.