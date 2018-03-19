Argyll stalwart trophy presented to Mull’s Ronnie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mull crofter Ronnie Campbell was presented with the NFU Scotland Argyll and the Islands ‘stalwart’ award at the March branch meeting.

The award was created in 2016 in recognition and memory of the dedication shown by Mull’s Bert Leitch and Lachlan MacLean. Both Bert and Lachlan, who represented NFU Scotland’s farmers and crofters both regionally and nationally, sadly passed away in 2015.

The award is presented annually to either a member who has given their time and effort to the work of the Union in Argyll and the Islands or someone who has made a significant contribution to agriculture in the area. The inaugural winner in 2017 was well known Dalmally hill farmer, Sybil MacPherson. Ronnie was announced as the 2018 winner at the region’s Tarbert AGM in January but was unable to travel to the event.

Presenting the trophy to Ronnie this week were regional board chairman John Dickson from Bute, Mull branch chairman Tom Corbett and Mull regional board representative Jim Corbett. Ronnie was joined by his wife Sheila as he was presented with the handsome trophy.

Sheila brought a minute book of the South West Mull branch of NFU Scotland to the presentation, which showed that Ronnie was first elected onto the NFU committee in 1966 and has gone on to give more than 50 years of service to the union.

Ronnie, who runs a croft at Uisken with Sheila, continuously represented Mull and crofters on the unions’ Crofting Highlands and Islands committee and is a past vice chairman of the group. He also represented NFU Scotland on the industry’s liaison group with Caledonian MacBrayne ferries as well as being a Crofting Commission assessor, a special constable and a Forestry Commission ranger and stalker.

From left: Tom Corbett, John Dickson, Ronnie Campbell, Sheila Campbell and Jim Corbett. no_a12Farm_StalwartAward01