Tayvallich to welcome virtuoso ‘one-man acid jazz band’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tayvallich Village Hall is set to welcome acclaimed acoustic guitarist John Goldie for a return visit on Friday March 23.

John’s wide repertoire ranges from Celtic influences that reveal his Scottish roots, through blues and jazz to soul, reflecting his time playing with some of that genre’s biggest stars.

This virtuoso musician has toured worldwide as a solo performer and with many other artists, including classic Motown acts, George Benson and the Faces. He also nurtures the next generation of guitarists as a teacher at international workshops.

Dubbed a ‘one-man acid jazz band’, John combines bass, chords, melody and groove with apparent ease. Such is his skill on his instrument that if you close your eyes you might think that there is more than just one musician on stage. Doors open at 7.30 pm on Friday March 23 and admission is £10 (£5 for under 16s) at the door, or email info.tayvhall@gmail.com.

The venue is unlicensed but you are welcome to BYOB.

PIC:

Guitar virtuoso John Goldie. no_a11JohnGoldie01