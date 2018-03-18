Recycling on the rise in Argyll and Bute

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Argyll and Bute Council now recycles almost half of the waste produced in the region.

The council says the amount of waste going to landfill fell by three per cent in 2017, compared to the previous year.

At the council’s Environment, Development and Infrastructure Committee, members heard how 18,556 tonnes of biodegradable waste went to landfill last year, compared with 20,949 tonnes in 2016 – a drop of 2.5 per cent.

Members also heard how 49.4 per cent of waste in Argyll and Bute is now recycled, composted and recovered, compared with 46.5 per cent in 2016.

Councillor Roddy McCuish, the council’s policy lead for roads and amenity services, said: ‘These figures are extremely encouraging and I would like to thank our local communities for getting on board with us and doing their bit for the environment. This isn’t something that we can do alone – we really need people to get on side.

‘It’s important, however, that we don’t become complacent. We need to continue our efforts to ensure our recycling rates continue to rise, and our landfill figures continue to decrease.’