News from around the districts

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Lochgilphead

MACPool is offering free swimming lessons for level free swimmers to help develop the skills of trainee swimming teachers.

The swimmers will be guided by the budding instructors at the community swimming pool during their level two training course.

To sign up to the free lessons and find out more contact MACPool on 01546 606 676.

Tarbert

Staff and pupils at Tarbert Academy are appealing to keen gardeners to visit the school and help replant the outdoor plant pots with clematis flowers in a bid to add more colour to the playground.

Anyone with green fingered skills is to contact Fiona on 01880 820 269.

Dunoon

Dunoon Presents, also known as the Business Improvement District (BID) has announced that the European Water Ski Championships will be held this year at Holy Loch Marina.

The spectacular week-long event will be held from August 26 to September 1, following on from another major event in Cowal Highland Gathering.

More details from the organisers to be announced.

Lochgoilhead

A commissioning service to welcome John McCulloch into the ministry was held in Lochgoilhead and Kilmorich Parish Church on Tuesday February 20.

The service was planned and led by Rev Robin MacKenzie of Strachur and Strathlachlan, with readings by Ardrishaig minister Rev David Carruthers, Anne Fiddes and Lorraine Drew.

Following the service there was tea, coffee and cakes provided by the Lochgoilhead congregation.

John will now join the Church of Scotland in Jerusalem and this was a warm and loving send-off for the McCulloch family, who will be sorely missed.

PIC:

Newly-ordained minister John McCulloch is now off to Holy Land. no_a11MccullochMinister01

Craignish

Aberdeenshire folk singer Iona Fyfe will be performing at Craignish Village Hall on Saturday March 24 at 8pm.

Iona has become one of Scotland’s finest young ballad singers, rooted deeply in the singing traditions of the north east. At 19 years old, Iona has established a strong voicing of place in her repertoire and was a nominee for Scots Singer of the Year at the MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards.

Iona has competed in the BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Awards and has performed at venues such as the Music Hall Aberdeen, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, the Mitchell Theatre and most recently the Royal Albert Hall in London.

She will be performing at Craignish Village Hall alongside Luc McNally on guitar and Charlie Grey on the fiddle.

For more information visit craignish.co.uk or call 01852 500746.

PIC:

Rising folk music star, Iona Fyfe. no_a11IonaFyfe01