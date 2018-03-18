Letters to the editor

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Castle project support

Sir,

Tarbert Castle Trust is making progress with funding for our community archaeology project, and have been successful in our application to Tesco for help.

We have been awarded £1,000 but this can be as high as £4,000 if customers in the Campbeltown store vote for us.

If you are shopping at the Tesco store in Campbeltown, please ask for a blue token and vote for one of the three projects displayed in store.

Voting will be open during March and April.

Robert McPhail, Secretary and treasurer, Tarbert Castle Trust

Live more sustainably

Sir,

I’m writing to encourage your readers to join the thousands of people across Scotland and millions across the world taking part in the biggest event to protect the planet – WWF’s Earth Hour.

This year, make a #PromiseForThePlanet and change an aspect of your life to live more sustainably. This could be switching to a green energy provider, refusing plastic cutlery with takeaway food or buying a re-usable coffee cup. While individually these changes may seem small, together they will have a huge impact and will help to reduce our environmental footprint.

With almost 50 per cent of species at risk of local extinction if global temperatures continue to rise at the current rate, this year’s Earth Hour is focusing on the need for us all to play a part in protecting our planet – for people and nature. By working together, we can show we care and are willing to take action to ensure – that species such as polar bears, elephants, tigers and marine turtles, to name but a few – will still be around for our children and grandchildren.

Make sure you take part on Saturday March 24 at 8.30pm and make a promise to protect our wonderful planet at wwfscotland.org.uk/earthhour.

Andy Murray, WWF Ambassador

Repair Ardrishaig road

Sir,

I have written to ask BEAR Scotland to carry out an urgent repair programme to the road at the Canal Basin, Ardrishaig on the A83.

It is becoming worse for motorists to travel on and has been a hazard for around the past two months.

Also, just outside Ardrishaig before Brenfield, the road is bad where the traffic lights had been a few weeks back.

Approximately 100 yards before the hazard sign ‘for 3/4 mile’, the road needs repaired there next to the sea side. It has been bad for a while now there.

Peter Laing, Lochgilphead

Trashing Mid Argyll

Sir,

I write further to Mike Murray’s letter in last week’s Argyllshire Advertiser with his photo of trash collected from the road to Achahoish.

I ventured to Glasgow on the bus from Lochgilphead on Friday March 9 and was astonished – during the fairly frequent stops at roadworks (as well as for passengers) on the A83 – at the sheer volume of rubbish strewn along this road.

There was a time when you’d see a team clearing the verges, but maybe the government cuts have put paid to that.

By Easter the trash build-up could easily warrant submittal for inclusion in the BBC website’s weekly selection of spectacular Scottish landscape photographs – to maintain a balanced picture of the character of the country.

The problem isn’t just down to the behaviour of road users; here in Lochgilphead the excellent and very useful path along the hillside between the Health Centre and the houses toward Kilmory is also afflicted with discarded trash.

This must be courtesy of local folk, although to be fair crows, gulls and four-legged locals have discovered the benefits of over-stuffed waste bins – courtesy of council collection cuts? – and the wind can strew trash far and wide.

Maybe we’re living in a trashy age.

Robert Wakeham, Lochgilphead

It’s good to talk

Sir,

Just a reminder to your readers that ‘Aye Fyne is in Argyll Street, Lochgilphead, next to the fish shop.

Anyone is welcome to come in for a cuppa, a warm fire, good company and a chat – even if just for 10 minutes or so.

The group is not affiliated to a political party, but participants do believe that Scotland should be independent from Westminster.

Whether you agree or disagree, drop in and share your thoughts. The door is open every Saturday morning from 11am to 1pm.

We need to talk.

The Aye Fyne organisers, Lochgilphead

Warm SWI welcome

Sir,

A huge thank you to all the folk who came along to support our recent SWI coffee morning in Lochgilphead.

We raised more than £400, which was an excellent achievement following the inclement weather of the previous week. Thanks to our bakers and those who donated prizes for the raffle.

This is a one-off event in the year for the SWI and helps keep our institutes thriving.

We are always happy to see new members join our groups. We will soon be closing in May for the summer months, but start up again in October.

Look out for a notice in this newspaper nearer the time for details of how to get in touch.

A warm welcome awaits.

Linda Tighe, treasurer, SWI Mid Argyll group