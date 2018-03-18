Glasgow cyclist with Tarbert roots powers to success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A young athlete with strong Argyll roots is rapidly making a name for himself in the competitive world of track cycling.

At just 18 years of age, Lewis Stewart from Glasgow has already moved to Manchester to train as a full-time athlete with the Great Britain Cycling Team senior academy.

After a successful junior career, Lewis is moving up the senior rankings. And to top it off, he was recently voted Glasgow Young Sportsperson of the Year – after being nominated three times for the honour.

But where does the Argyll connection come in?

Lewis explained: ‘My mum is from Tarbert and is a McCuaig. She moved to Glasgow and now lives in Killearn. However, my grandparents, auntie and uncle still live in Argyll. My grandpa is Peter McCuaig and lives in Tarbert and my gran is Christine McCuaig, who lives in Lochgair.

‘Also, my great gran Jean Williamson is from Ardrishaig.’

He recalled: ‘Ever since I was born I would regularly visit Tarbert, and it’s one of my favourite places. There are great roads for cycling and I love how it’s right next to the sea.

Looking back to the roots of his cycling passion, Lewis explained: ‘I started cycling because my dad used to ride and he introduced me to racing.

‘I started track cycling when the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome was built in Glasgow. Since 2015 I have been a rider for the Great Britain Cycling Team track sprint programme.

The 2018 season marks Lewis’ first as a senior. During his time as an under-19 in the European Championships he achieved fifth in the keirin and the team sprint and eighth in the sprint competition.

At the under-19 World Championships Lewis placed fourth in the team sprint, setting a new British record, and finished eighth in the keirin.

Oh, and he became the British keirin champion.

By the end of 2017 Lewis was ranked fifth in the world for keirin and seventh for sprint.

‘I am training hard this year,’ Lewis continued, ‘developing all aspects of my cycling with the aim of competing at the under-23 European Championships and World Cup, progressing to world and European Championships and ultimately the Olympic and Commonwealth Games.