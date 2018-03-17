Mid Argyll Music Festival comes to town

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The 39th Mid Argyll Music Festival kicked off on Saturday March 17 with chanter and piping contests at Ardrishaig Public Hall.

The festival will then encourage budding poets with two sessions for in the poetry section for performers, judged by Luis Allan, who also judged at the Argyll Drama Festival.

On Wednesday March 21 there will be performances from primary school pupils in the solo singing, duets and ensemble alongside ‘music is fun’ classes. Popular songs from the performances will take place in the evening.

Secondary pupils will take to the stage on Thursday March 22 performing solo singing and duets joined later by performers in the piano classes. This year the music festival is delighted to welcome two groups of Brownies to the festival, 1st Lochgilphead and making their first visit to the festival, 1st Ardrishaig.

The evening session will be followed by an Adult Scots Folksong competition and will conclude with the Popular Song Class where singers perform with a backing track or sing to their own accompaniment.

There will be an opportunity for Gaelic singers to perform in the morning of Friday March 23, with woodwind classes for beginners and primary concluding the session.

On Friday afternoon will be devoted to brass beginners, with a large amount of entries. Another session will also take place in the North Hall in Ardrishaig and will include recorder, Scots fiddle and violin.

There will also be performances in the Clarsach Solo on Friday, a new class which was added to the syllabus this year. Four young ladies will make their debut at the festival, playing an instrument of their choice.

Friday evening has become somewhat of a community event, with adults performing in vocal solo, ensemble and choral classes.

The final day of the festival, Saturday March 24 will see the festival move to Lochgilphead Joint Campus where school choirs and instrumentalists will showcase their performances, following a performance of three bands from Campbeltown.

The special awards will conclude the evening, with the festival welcoming new musical adjudicators. Joining the lineup for the first time are Professor David Hoult and Sheila Kent. A more familiar face in Joy Dunlop will adjudicate the Gaelic solo singing classes.