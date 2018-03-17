Lochgilphead Joint Campus pipe to success

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Young Lochgilphead pipers and drummers triumphed last weekend at the world’s largest school piping event.

Lochgilphead Joint Campus Pipe Band took home the top prize in the quartet category at the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships at Inveralmond Community High School in West Lothian on Sunday March 11.

The quartet, made up of Donal Bremner, Harry Adair, Abbie Williams and their tutor Stuart Liddell fought off stiff competition to come out on top, receiving a prize of £250 and the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships shield.

Judges and the audience enjoyed a day out outstanding performances with a record breaking 700 pipers and drummers and 150 Scottish schools taking part in the event.

The event, which is funded and organised by the Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust, was also attended by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon who presented prizes to the winners.

She said: ‘Year of Young People is celebrating the very best of Scotland and its young people, so I was particularly pleased to be able to attend this year’s Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships.

‘I’d like to congratulate everyone who took part. It’s clear that an enormous amount of preparation and hard work has been put in by all the young pipers. The Scottish Government recognises the value of music to young people, and the Scottish Schools Pipe and Drums Trust play an important role in enabling more young people opportunities to get involved.’

David Johnston, SSPBC committee chairman, said: ‘We are incredibly impressed by the young musicians who took part in today’s Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championships. The level of playing throughout the day was very high and it was particularly pleasing to see so many schools represented for the first time at this year’s event.

‘The event, which is currently in its sixth year, caters for every level including fledgling outfits that may not have previously competed or even played in public and it was very encouraging to see so many young people here today.’

Winners

Juvenile – Dollar Academy

Novice Juvenile A – George Watson’s College

Novice Juvenile B – North Lanarkshire Schools

Freestyle – Preston Lodge High School

Junior A – Fettes College

Junior B – St Columba’s School

Debut – Balfron High School

Quartet – Lochgilphead Joint Campus

Eilidh MacLeod Endeavour Award – Ullapool Schools

Piping Hit – Archie MacKechnie, 14, Dollar Academy