Bank ‘in for a fight’ over Inveraray closure plans

A day of action by SNP activists on Saturday March 10 saw a group gather outside the closure-threatened Inveraray Royal Bank of Scotland branch, led by Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara.

Hundreds of signatures against the closure have been gathered on parliamentary petitions relating to the Campbeltown and Rothesay RBS branches as well as Inveraray, and these will be presented on the floor of the House of Commons in the next few weeks.

Mr O’ Hara said: ‘We are not going to allow the Royal Bank of Scotland to close these branches under a false premise. I think they are creating the conditions to justify a pre-determined outcome.

‘They are in for one almighty fight.’

‘This is the last bank in town in a tourist hotspot. There are hotels, cafes and bars, with a castle and estate. Tourists pass through in the tens and hundreds of thousand each year – and there is no banking facility.

‘There is no justification for closing any of the Argyll and Bute branches.’

Party activists protest outside the bank with Brendan O’Hara to the right. 06_a11InverarayRBS_SNPaction02