MP urges Inveraray folk to get involved after low turnout

Colin Cameron

Even the promise of delicious soup and sandwiches from the George Hotel was not enough to draw the crowds to Inveraray Church Hall.

Organised by Inspire Inveraray, the town’s community company, the ‘visioning day’ on Saturday March 10 was aimed at drawing out ideas for the future of the Royal Burgh.

A handful of local people turned up during the four hour drop-in, often outnumbered by organisers and politicians who came along to support the day.

The purpose of Inspire Inveraray’s initiative is to link ideas for improvement into a single action plan. Broad topics for discussion were business, economy and tourism; children and families; and connectivity.

Some interesting ideas were gathered on the day, and the results of a community views survey, circulated around town, will also contribute to the plan for Inveraray’s future.

Present at the visioning day were Councillor Donnie MacMillan and Argyll and Bute MSP, Michael Russell.

The event was officially opened by Brendan O’Hara, MP for Argyll and Bute, who said: ‘I think it is really important for our communities to get involved in what their town or area is going to look like. I don’t think it is tenable or desirable any more for people to wait to be to be told by government or council what’s in their own best interests.

‘We’ve got to stop complaining about what’s being done to us and be part of asserting what we want our community to be like.’

On the disappointing turnout, Mr O’Hara added: ‘It would have been nice if more people had come along today, but I think that once word gets round that your opinions are being sought and are wanted then people will take part.

‘I would encourage everyone in this area to engage with this process and find out what they can do to make things happen. Get involved, make your voice heard and be part of something which I think is very exciting.’

From left: Inveraray resident Aline Aitken, Brendan O’Hara MP, community councillor Alastair Rodden and Rev Dr Roderick Campbell pursue a positive future for Inveraray. 06_a11InverarayVisioning02

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell dropped in with his wife Kathleen. 06_a11InverarayVisioning04

The opportunity was there for everyone to have their say. 06_a11InverarayVisioning03