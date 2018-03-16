Joy to damp despair inside a year for ACHA tenant

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Joy at moving into a one-bedroom Argyll Community Housing Association (ACHA) home in Rowan Park, Lochgilphead, has quickly turned to misery for 63-year-old Jennifer Gibb.

She has been forced to sleep on the floor of her living room and is unable to keep food in cupboards because her rented house is damp and just a year after picking up the keys, Ms Gibb is desperate to move out.

‘I was so excited when I moved in,’ said Ms Gibb. ‘I had waited for some time to get a house and I was really happy.’

But things soon turned sour, as she explained: ‘During the course of the year, one damp patch after another has appeared. I’ve had mould and spores in the bathroom and kitchen. The kitchen wall cupboards are so damp I can’t keep food in them as it goes off.’

So bad was the damp that Ms Gibb, who suffers from asthma, found it impossible to use her bedroom. ‘I went to bed at night and the bed felt really damp. Clothes in the bedroom wardrobe had to be thrown out because they were going mouldy.

‘Another issue is the presence of tiny ‘bugs’ which have been causing me to come out in a rash with bites.’

She now sleeps on the living room floor on a fold-down mattress. ‘It’s not ideal, but it’s better than the bedroom,’ she said. ‘But when I lift the mattress in the morning it’s damp underneath.’

Another problem is the ongoing cost of heating the property.

‘I am throwing good money after bad,’ Ms Gibb explained. ‘I can’t afford to heat the bedroom and it’s already costing me up to £40 a week in electricity to heat the house.’

Ms Gibb has made an official complaint to ACHA and would prefer to be re-housed – at least until the dampness in her home is resolved.

She explained: ‘It’s got to the stage where I can’t stand the house which I initially loved. All I want is to live in a dry house.’

ACHA chief executive Alastair MacGregor told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘An inspection of the property was carried out on February 23.

‘A small leak was discovered at the WC which has been repaired. There was also some water in the pipe boxing but none of the pipes were leaking. ACHA will insulate the pipes to prevent further suspected ‘sweating’ in the space and also as a further preventative measure ACHA will renew the connection into the cast iron waste pipe.

‘There is no evidence of rising dampness and there was no evidence of any bugs in the property.

‘In addition to the above, a check on the cavity wall insulation will be carried out and ACHA will add the property on to the internal wall insulation programme to warm the external walls.’

Adam Lang, head of communications and policy at housing advice charity Shelter Scotland, gave his view: ‘In 21st century Scotland, people shouldn’t be forced out of their bedrooms and be unable to store food in their kitchen cupboards because of damp.

‘Homes must be substantially free from rising or penetrating damp to be considered fit to live in. If this is the cause, the landlord must repair it.

‘If the cause is condensation, both tenant and landlord can have a role, for example, ensuring extractor fans are available and used when cooking or windows are open when washing is drying indoors.’