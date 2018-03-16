‘A lot has gone wrong’ admits A83 roads boss

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

By Emily Jamison

A Scottish Government engineer has admitted ‘a lot of things have gone wrong’ on the A83 this winter.

George Fiddes, Transport Scotland area manager and engineer responsible for the North West trunk road network, said BEAR and Transport Scotland had struggled to keep on top of repairs on the A83.

Speaking at the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands area committee meeting on Wednesday March 7, Mr Fiddes told councillors this winter had been one of the worst experienced by Transport Scotland for a number of years.

He continued: ‘Most of the damage that occurred early on in the winter was not visible to the travelling public.

‘There are a lot of things that make up a road, which many do not know about.

‘This winter there has been one of the worst freeze-thaw cycles for the trunk road and with a road being significantly cooler than the air, this accelerates the damage.

‘We have struggled to keep on top of it and a lot of things have gone wrong.’

Mr Fiddes said he had travelled the road himself to assess the damage and the road by Inverneill was one of the most badly damaged areas on the A83.

He said: ‘I don’t think anyone could predict how quickly the road at Inverneill would fail.

‘BEAR has a five-year contract and we currently have 17 repair sites along the A83, assessing category one and two damage.’

Councillor Rory Colville disputed Mr Fiddes’ claim on the road at Inverneill, saying drainage had been a problem for a number of years.

Councillor Colville said: ‘I could have predicted what would happen to the road at Inverneill.

‘When the road was taken from the council, I explained it needed drained as soon as possible and this still has not been done.’

Drainage is an important consideration, Mr Fiddes responded, and something that would be considered in future.

Councillors also discussed BEAR Scotland’s lack of communication in relation to Strone Point closures.

Mr Fiddes stressed that as much information as possible would be released before the next set of closures so fewer drivers were inconvenienced.

He also said £1.6m had been set aside for repairs along the A83 and once these had been completed an investigation would take place to assess what can be done to avoid the current level of road damage happening again.