Man charged after second Inveraray sheep attack

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A man has been charged in the wake of a second attack on sheep in the space of a few days near Inveraray.

Just a week after a horrific attack left four sheep dead, with another seven later put down, two husky type dogs were seen chasing sheep in a field behind the former Inveraray police station at 5.20pm on Sunday March 11.

In addition to the two dogs in the field, police seized a further eight dogs from the same owner near the town.

Three sheep are said to have sustained injuries in the second attack.

Sergeant Iain MacNicol of Lochgilphead police office said: ‘Police Scotland and the Argyll and Bute Council dog control warden are investigating this incident.’

The police later confirmed that a 55-year-old man had been charged in relation to both incidents under the Dogs (protection of livestock) Act 1953.

The seized dogs were later released under a dog control notice.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal and the man is due to appear in court at a later date.

PIC:

Some of the ewe hoggs attacked in the first incident overnight on March 3/4. no_a10Sheepworrying03