Announcements for dates 11/03/18 – 17/03/18

DEATHS

LINDSAY – Peacefully, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 11, 2018, Margaret Campbell MacPherson, in her 77th year, 2 Lorne Campbell Court, Campbeltown, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert Lindsay (Rab) and a loving sister and aunt. A church service was held in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church, on Thursday, March 15. A cremation service will be held in Cardross, today Friday, March 16 at 2.15pm, to which friends are respectfully invited. Family flowers only please.

STEWART – Suddenly, after a short illness, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Glasgow, on March 11, 2018, Alexander Stewart (Allister), in his 81st year, 7 Ramsay Place, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Agnes Mitchell, much loved dad of Agnes and a loving grampa of Kirsten. A service will be held in the Highland Parish Church, today Friday, March 16 at 1.00pm, funeral thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. Friends please accept this intimation and invitation. Black tie optional. Family flowers only please. A retiral collection will be held in aid of the Campbeltown Lifeboat.

acknowledgements

O’MAY – The family of the late Malcolm McSporran O’May (MOM) would like to sincerely thank all friends and relatives who visited our home, attended the service and burial and provided emotional support at this difficult time, we are truly grateful. A special word of thanks to Dr Lazarus, Dr Norrie, paramedics Calum, James, Angus and Robert, and Isobel Milloy from A&E for everything they did. We would also like to thank Rev William Crossan for a very touching funeral service and the Argyll Arms Hotel. A special thanks to Kenneth and Rhys Blair for their sensitive and professional handling of all arrangements, before, during and after the service.

IN MEMORIAMS

KENNEDY – In loving memory of Joan, who passed away on March 20, 2017.

Gone but not forgotten.

– Sheena, Catherine and the boys xx.

MACDOUGALL – Precious memories of Alasdair, tragically taken from us on March 13, 2007.

Time cannot heal the heartache or stop a silent tear,

It won’t take away the memories of one we love so dear.

Missing you always, see you later!

– Love, Mum and Dad xxx.

MACDOUGALL – In loving memory of our dear grandson, nephew and cousin, Alasdair, sadly taken from us on March 13, 2007.

We will never cease to miss you,

We will never cease to care,

In a special corner of our hearts,

You will always be there.

Sadly missed.

– From all your family in Ardrishaig, Lochgilphead and away.

MACKINNON – In remembrance of my husband and our dad, Hector, who passed away on March 15, 2015.

We never part from those we love,

No distance can divide,

In memory’s garden day by day,

We still walk by your side.

– Mary and family.

MCGEACHY – In memory of Margaret, my lovely lady, taken from us on March 18, 2010.

A broken heart, a time of pain,

My sad loss, but Heaven’s gain,

Left all alone, my happiness flees,

But still I have my memories.

– Aye fond kiss, Leslie.

ROBERTSON – In loving memory of our dear sister and aunt, Margaret, died March 6, 2006, and our dear brother and uncle, Jim, died March 14,1997.

In our hearts you will always stay,

Loved and remembered every day.

– Love, Norma, Jim and family.