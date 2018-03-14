Shinty season off to a wet start

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

After the wintery weather wrecked the opening day of the new shinty season, it was a wet second Saturday on March 10.

Marine Harvest Premiership

Kyles Athletic 4 Kingussie 0

With pitch improvement continuing at Tighnabruaich, Kyles Athletic will play their early season home matches at Dunoon Stadium.

Kyles took the lead on 12 minutes when Dunkie Kerr scored. They would net twice more before the interval through Scott MacDonald on 20 minutes and Roddy MacDonald just seven minutes later.

Kingussie enjoyed a period of pressure at the start of the second half and hit the post following one attack.

Thomas Whyte made it 4-0 on 65 minutes whilst Dunkie Kerr also missed from the spot during the second half.

Marine Harvest National Division

Inveraray 0 Fort William 2

Two of the division’s title contenders met at the Winterton where Inveraray hosted Fort William.

The visitors got off to a great start and were ahead within a couple of minutes through Arran MacPhee.

It got even better for Fort on eight minutes when Graham Campbell added a second. MacPhee picked the ball up and ran into box before laying the ball off to Campbell, who drove home a low shot.

The rest of the game was a scrappy affair in terrible conditions as the pitch began to cut up.

Marine Harvest South Div 1

Taynuilt 3 Inveraray 1

Taynuilt started strongly and had Inveraray under pressure from the off.

Both keepers then made good saves with one Beano Logan stop from ex-Kilmory player Rhys Williams catching the eye.

Taynuilt eventually broke down the Inveraray defence, benefiting from a ‘un-deliberate kick’ with Mark Bergant scoring from close range with 37 minutes gone.

Gerry Kilmurray then made it 2-0 five minutes later to give the hosts a deserved interval lead.

Graham MacPherson took himself out of goals to add some experience to the forward line and 16-year-old Gregor Mather took over between the Inveraray posts.

And it was Graham MacPherson’s through ball that picked out David MacPherson, who fired past the keeper to make it 2-1.

Taynuilt restored their two-goal advantage when Scott Dempster netted on 82 minutes.

Inveraray were well served by their young players, who gave a good account of themselves.

Col Glen 2 Kyles Athletic 3

This Cowal derby served up a five-goal thriller at Otter Ferry.

Donnie McDiarmid gave Col Glen a 12 minute lead but Ross MacRae levelled on 20 minutes.

Luke Thornton gave his side a 25 minute lead, which they took into the break.

Willie MacVicar drew Col Glen level after 55 minutes. And that’s the way it stayed until 10 minutes from time when Kyle McMartin grabbed the winner for the Tighnabruaich side.

Kilmory P Ballachulish P

Kilmory’s match with Ballachulish was postponed on Saturday morning as MacRae Park was unplayable.

Marine Harvest South Div 2

Strachur A Oban Celtic A

Strachur, among the division’s title favourites, welcomed Oban Celtic second team to Strachurmore.

Oban Celtic trailed 3-0 in the match with Ian Wilson and an Ian MacLennan double counting for Strachur. But with the worsening weather conditions, referee Ted McDonald was left with little choice but to abandon the game.

PIC:

Fraser Watt of Inveraray vaults the stick of Fort William’s Shaun Cruickshank in wet conditions on the Winterton. Photo: Stephen Lawson. no_a11Shinty_InverarayLawson01