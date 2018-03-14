Green light for Cairndow childcare centre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Scottish Government funding has been approved for a new family and early years centre on a site at the head of Loch Fyne.

Cairndow Community Childcare has been working on this project for more than five years. The new building will enable it to relocate from Cairndow Village Hall to a purpose-built centre.

Chairwoman Alison Hutchins said: ‘We are absolutely delighted that with this £800,000 funding from the Scottish Government Regeneration Fund, via Argyll and Bute Council, we have reached our funding target for the family and early years centre at Cairndow.

‘The local community has worked incredibly hard to raise the other £1.2m from a variety of other sources, including the Big Lottery and local businesses Ardkinglas Estate and Loch Fyne Oysters, but until the government fund stepped in, it looked like we might not be able to begin the procurement and construction process.

‘We expect to appoint a contractor soon and have them on site within the next few months. This facility will become a hub for the local community and provide an invaluable resource for local children and young people, allowing new services and activities to be brought to the area.

‘Thank you once again to the council and all of our other supporters.’