Fresh Suzanne appeal brings 20 new calls

Detectives searching for the body of Suzanne Pilley have said they have received a positive response to a renewed appeal.

Suzanne, who was murdered eight years ago by David Gilroy, is believed to have been buried in a forest in Argyll.

Following an appeal from Suzanne’s mother and sister, police have received more than 20 calls.

Suzanne’s sister Gail, who spoke for the first time since her death, said: ‘She was not treated with any dignity in her death. She was discarded and we do not know where she is and that is sometimes unbearable.’

Her mother Sylvia said: ‘I feel and my husband feels as if she didn’t matter and she has gone and we can’t do anything about it, so we have to rely on the public.’

Married Gilroy and Ms Pilley were work colleagues who were having an affair. When Suzanne tried to end the relationship, Gilroy lured her to the basement of their work and murdered her.

She was last seen on CCTV in the centre of Edinburgh on May 4, 2010. Following her disappearance, detectives meticulously trawled CCTV to help them analyse Gilroy’s journey from Edinburgh to Argyll and back.

In 2012 he was sentenced to 18 years in prison for her murder.

Anyone information that could assist this investigation should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting Operation Mica, email SCDMITEdinburgh@scotland.pnn. police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.