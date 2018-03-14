Farming women to be inspired in Inveraray

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A series of free events offering advice and inspiration for women working in Scottish agriculture has been announced, including one in Mid Argyll.

The women-only events have been organised by the Scottish Government’s Farm Advisory Service programme, delivered by SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Taking place from March 13 to 28, they will cover a range of topics, from accounts and mental health awareness to diversification opportunities and even the role of social media.

Last summer’s report, entitled ‘Women in Farming and the Agriculture Sector’, highlighted the major role women play in Scottish agriculture and recommended a series of measures to address ‘conscious and unconscious bias’ within the industry.

Siobhan Macdonald from SRUC, who helped to co-ordinate the events, said: ‘These free events are a great chance for women to find out more about these opportunities, to learn, to share ideas and to be inspired by a range of speakers and interactive sessions.’

The Mid Argyll meeting will focus on livestock records and accounts, and will be held on March 23 at 1.45pm at the Inveraray Inn.