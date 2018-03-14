Delays as busy Lochgilphead stretch of A83 resurfaced

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Long-awaited resurfacing work began in Lochgilphead on the morning of Wednesday March 14.

The work to renew the pothole-studded stretch of the A83 on Lochnell Street was expected to be completed by Thursday evening, March 15, according to trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland.

Traffic lights were in place, with queues at 9.15am on Wednesday building up as far back as the northern outskirts of Ardrishaig on the A83.

Drivers on the A83 and in the Lochgilphead area were advised to expect delays and to plan journeys accordingly.

Mid Argyll councillor Dougie Philand has been pressing for A83 resurfacing and he commented: ‘I’m absolutely delighted to see this work being done. It has taken a lot of discussion with Transport Scotland to apply pressure to BEAR Scotland to carry out an action plan and to their credit this has been done.’

BEAR Scotland came under fire for lack of formal notice before the machines arrived on site.

Bus operator West Coast Motors was caught by surprise and the firm posted on Facebook: ‘We have been informed late this evening [Tuesday] that there will be resurfacing works in Lochgilphead Lochnell Street… we have not been informed of temporary bus stops being set up or stops being re-located at this time. This will affect all Citylink and local services so delays are to be expected.’

A spokesperson for BEAR Scotland said: ‘The project is part of our on-going £650,000 urgent repair programme for the A83.

‘We’d like to thank the local residents for their assistance during this project by re-locating their vehicles to allow our teams to complete the works.’