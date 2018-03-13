Quality Islay grazing cattle attract mainland buyers

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

United Auctions held its annual early spring sale of grazing cattle at Islay Auction Mart on Saturday March 10, when 898 head were sold.

A good show of quality grazing cattle was presented to the usual strong force of mainland buyers. Cattle in general were lighter on the year.

Bullocks sold to an average of £853.79 per head or 250.2 pence per kilo (down £38.10 per head and up 6.7 pence per kilo). Heifers averaged £774.50 per head or 234.1 pence per kilo (up £8.52 per head and 3.83 pence per kilo).

Bullocks sold to £1,200 from Craigfad and Lossit and to 309 pence per kilo from Aoradh. Heifers from Craigfad sold to £1,180 whilst Starchmill sold heifers to 279 pence per kilo.

Principal lots and prices

Top prices per head

Bullocks

AAx: £1,030 – Tallant : £1,000 (2) – Octomore : £960 (7) – Aoradh : £940 (6) – Octofad : £920 (2) – Tallant : £910 – Uiskentuie.

CHARx: £1,200 – Tallant and Craigfad (3) : £1,150 (2) – Octofad : £1,080 – Tallant : £1,030(8) – Craigens : £1,020 – Eorrabus : £990 (2) – Tallant : £980 (5) – Eorrabus : £970 – Aoradh (6) and Craigens (6).

LIMx: £1,200 (7) and £1,190 (7) – Lossit : £1,180 – Octofad : £1,140 – Ardbeg : £1,120 (2) – Craigfad : £1,100 – Ardbeg : £1,090 – Balaclava (2) and Ardbeg (2) : £1,080 – Lossit (4) and Balaclava : £1,050 (10) – Octofad : £1,040 – Tallant (2) and Starchmill (2) : £1,030 – Ardbeg : £1,020 (2) – Starchmill : £990 – Tallant (3) and Eorrabus(6) : £980 – Eorrabus, Aoradh (4) and Balaclava : £970 – Octofad and Blackrock (6) : £960 – Kilchiaran (5) & Starchmill : £950 – Balaclava (2), Ardbeg (4) and Aoradh (3).

LUINGx: £730 (9) – Duich.

SIMx: £900 (4) – Carrabus.

Heifers

AAx: £1,000 (2) – Eorrabus.

BAx: £840 (2) – Eorrabus.

CHARx: £1,180 (2) and £1,130 (5) – Craigfad : £1,000 – Tallant : £970 (3) – Octofad : £950 – Tallant and Craigens (6).

LIMx: £1,100 – Eorrabus : £1,020 (2) – Starchmill : £1,000 (13) – Lossit : £970 – Octofad : £960 – Starchmill, Kilchiaran (3) and Uiskentuie.

Top prices per kilo

Bullocks

AAx: 282p (5) – Tallant : 272p (7) and 262p (9) – Aoradh : 256p (2) – Tallant : 255p – Uiskentuie : 253p – Ballinaby.

CHARx: 286p (5) and 279p (5) – Aoradh : 274p (2) and 271p – Tallant : 271p (4) – Aoradh : 270p (5) – Eorrabus : 269p (7) – Ballinaby : 263p (4) – Craigens : 261p (3) – Ballinaby : 258p (6) – Aoradh : 257p – Carrabus (2) and Claggan (2) : 255p (8) and 254p (6) – Craigens : 251p (2) – Eorrabus : 250p (2) – Aoradh.

LIMx: 309p (3) – Aoradh : 302p, 294p and 293p (2) – Ardbeg : 292p (2) – Uiskentuie : 286p – Ardbeg : 284p – Tallant (5) and Lossit (4) : 282p – Ardbeg (5), Smaladh and Tallant (2) : 281p – Uiskentuie (2), Tallant (4) and Duich (7) : 278p – Blackrock (7) and Lossit : 277p – Claggan : 276p (2) – Ardbeg : 275p – Aoradh (10) and Octofad (6) : 273p – Ardbeg (2) and Lossit (7) : 272p – Ardbeg (8) and Tallant (3) : 271p – Claggan and Tallant (2) : 270p – Tallant (5), Aoradh and Eorrabus : 269p and 268p (3) – Kinnabus : 265p – Smaladh and Aoradh (4) : 264p (6) – Blackrock : 263p – Octofad (9) and Duich (9) : 262p – Ardbeg, Tallant (4) and Grulinbeg : 261p – Starchmill (3) and Eorrabus (8) : 260p – Tallant (2) and Octofad (4) : 256p – Octofad (6) and Balaclava : 255p – Eorrabus (5) and Uiskentuie (4) : 253p – Starchmill (2) and Ardbeg (4) : 252p – Sannaigmore, Tallant (2) and Aoradh (3) : 251p – Starchmill and Eorrabus : 250p – Starchmill (2) and Carrabus.

LUINGx: 263p (6) and 262p (9) – Duich.

SIMx: 252p – Sannaigmore : 248p – Carrabus.

Heifers

AAx: 248p and 230p – Craigens.

CHARx: 274p (3) – Tallant : 273p (6), 268p (4), 264p (4) and 260p (9) – Aoradh : 258p – Ballinaby (5) and Aoradh (12) : 257p (2) – Aoradh : 256p (2) – Tallant : 255p (3) – Aoradh : 251p (9) – Octofad : 250p – Aoradh : 248p – Craigens (5) and Octofad (5) : 240p (20) – Eorrabus.

LIMx: 279p – Starchmill : 276p (2) – Ardbeg : 261p – Starchmill : 260p (3) and 259p (2) – Tallant : 257p (6) – Ardbeg : 255p – Aoradh : 254p (13) – Lossit : 251p – Ardbeg : 250p – Starchmill (2), Ardbeg, Kinnabus (6) and Grulinbeg (2) : 249p – Ardbeg (6) and Blackrock (4) : 248p – Tallant, Octofad and Aoradh (6) : 247p(5) – Starchmill : 245p (3) – Smaladh : 243p (9) – Uiskentuie : 241p (8) and 240p (3) – Eorrabus.