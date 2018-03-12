Police seize dogs after second Inveraray sheep attack

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Just a week after a horrific attack left four sheep dead, with another seven later put down, another attack has taken place near Inveraray.

Police captured two husky-type dogs after they were spotted loose among sheep at 5.20pm on Sunday March 11 in a field behind the former Inveraray police station.

Sergeant Iain MacNicol of Lochgilphead police office said: ‘The dogs were caught and checks revealed that at least one sheep suffered a leg injury with puncture wounds.

‘Police attended and the two dogs were seized. The alleged owner of the dogs, a man aged 55, also attended the scene and a further eight husky-type dogs owned by him were also seized by police.

‘Police Scotland and the Argyll and Bute Council dog control warden are investigating this incident.’

On Sunday March 4 a local farmer was shocked to discover an attack on breeding ewe hoggs (pictured) in a field at Cromalt outside Inveraray. As well as the loss of 11 sheep, a further six survived with treatment. All the affected sheep had severe facial injuries.

Police are linking the two attacks, which happened just a few hundred yards from each other and seven days apart. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal when enquiries are complete.