Lochgilphead tees up new season with membership offer

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

At the recent Lochgilphead Golf Club AGM a new committee was appointed, led by club captain David Sinclair.

Ele Hunter is this year’s ladies’ captain, and other office bearers are James Scott, vice captain; Douglas Whyte, secretary; Keith Cowan, treasurer; Colin Penman, match secretary; and Donna McKellar, junior convenor.

The club was also pleased to welcome new member Roo Marshall on to the committee.

One of the major items for discussion was the proposal to have a special offer for membership this year, whereby if an existing member introduces a new member then both members get a discounted rate. This was seen as a positive move towards increasing the membership and was approved. This offer is only available up until April 30.

More details of an open day and junior/adult coaching will follow shortly.

The new season commences on April 1 with the Easter Trophy for gents, ladies and juniors. Lochgilphead Golf Club looks forward to welcoming members to this first competition.