Dunadd ladies say ‘caman’ have a go

Suffering the same false start to 2018 as their male counterparts, the ladies of Dunadd Camanachd have been preparing for the start of the new season – whenever that might be.

The Mid Argyll outfit – twice crowned Scottish champions – has a healthy membership, but new players are always welcome.

‘Laurene Cameron of Dunadd said: ‘Shinty is a great way to keep fit playing an outdoor sport.

‘We have players from high school age upwards and welcome anyone who wants to come and try it out.’

The Dunadd ladies train each Tuesday from 6.30 to 7.30pm at Lochgilphead Joint Campus.

For anyone thinking about going along to watch, the ladies play their matches at Ardrishaig’s KGV playing field.

‘Shinty’s fantastic to watch and it’s something different for the area, so come along and see a game,’ added Laurene.

PIC:

Dunadd players practising on a snowy March evening. 08_a10WomensShinty01