Argyllshire Advertiser – leader column

Take the lead

It is difficult to envisage a more crystal clear message to dog owners.

The stress and suffering endured by young sheep in a field near Inveraray before they died or were put down is hard to imagine.

Anyone seeing the graphic pictures that somehow found their way on to social media after the incident cannot fail to have been shocked.

Your dog is capable of it. My dog is capable of it. Any dog has the capacity to behave like this in the right (or wrong) circumstances, no matter how loveable they are in the company of people they know.

Just listen to advice – and keep them on the lead and away from livestock of any kind.

Think positive

We often complain about being hard done by in Argyll. Poor mobile signal, ropey broadband, disappearing banks, VisitScotland centres closing, extortionate delivery charges, healthcare under pressure and our roads crumbling.

But maybe we should be looking at these things in a more positive way. Ann Thomas is probably on to something with her artwork featured on page 3 in this week’s edition.

Always look on the bright side…