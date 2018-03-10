Successful final performance for Clachan Calamities

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs took to the stage of Tarbert Village Hall on Saturday as Clachan Calamities completed its final panto performance.

The drama group brought joy to the hall with its performance, with Loch Fyne Pipe Band performing at the interval and at the end. The group also collected money for the Nancy Glen campaign.

A panto organiser said on the group’s Facebook page: ‘Well done to you all. Actors, actresses, sound crew, lighting, stage hands, prompt curtain staff, wardrobe helpers, face painters, tuck shop staff, tea makers and our wonderful director.

‘A very special thank you must go to Loch Fyne Pipe Band who played at the interval and at the end. What a great way to finish the pantomime.

‘Thank you also to our audience for your encouragement and support.’