Lochgilphead youth football update

February was a quiet month for Lochgilphead Red Star 2004s as they played only two matches.

There was, however, a thriller when they travelled to face Glasgow Red Star. Lochgilphead’s youngsters were unlucky to lose out 5-4, despite a great effort by the team.

Star travelled with only 11 players, meaning they had no substitutes for the game. Despite this, the team turned in a great performance against tough opposition pushing the Central Region Cup quarter finalists to the end.

Later in February, the boys again travelled, this time to Helensburgh, to play Ardencaple. Red Star turned in an impressive performance, dominating the game from start to finish.

Excellent football had the Lochgilphead youngsters a goal to the good at half time which set the groundwork for a dominant second half. Lochgilphead’s youngsters went onto score another seven goals in the second half without reply for a fine 8-0 win.

Red Star 2008

Red Star 2008s held a mini-festival in February, welcoming five Argyll teams to Lochgilphead. The youngsters enjoyed three hours of football, with players in all six teams gaining valuable game time.

Excellent football was on display, with each team putting in a great effort. Lochgilphead’s coaches were particularly pleased with their boys who they say are developing into a great team.

Lochgilphead Soccer Centre

March promises to be another busy month for the soccer centre as more than 100 youngsters will benefit from the visit of specialist coaches from Coerver.

Also this month, teams will be taking part in the Oban Primary Football League, a Lochgilphead festival for Red Star 2007s and a few teams will be heading to play in the Mossend Festival near Glasgow. There will also be a girls’ mini festival in Lochgilphead.