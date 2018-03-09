Swapping success for Blarbuie

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Keen gardeners had a field day at Kilmartin Museum at a special seed swapping event.

Green-fingered visitors swapped surplus seeds for something new and seedless visitors could make a donation in exchange for seeds.

The event was supported by Blarbuie Roots project which is based in Blarbuie Woodland, Lochgilphead.

The scheme encourages people to grow fruit, vegetables or flowers on raised beds which are available to hire. There are also helping hands to ensure your seeds get the best start in life.

Pip Weaser, Jane Allan, Karen Liversedge, Grace MacLeod, Sally Wilkin and Jess Grant. 08_a10seedswap