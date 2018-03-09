Successful winter league closes for Tarbert Gun Club

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

There was a full house of Tarbert Gun Club members at the final winter league shoot on Sunday March 4 at Barmore shooting ground.

All competitors valiantly attempted to increase their points tally to see if they could take home the silverware.

The wind caught a few competitors out though. The normally sheltered shooting ground was affected by easterly winds, interfering with targets and upsetting the usual high scoring.

Last month, four of the top shots were in contention for the high gun of the series – before Sunday’s shooting sorted them out. In the end, one shooter won easily.

No names were revealed by the club, however, as all will become clear at the club’s dinner and prizegiving in Tarbert this weekend.