Siberian cold snap spares most of Argyll

While the ‘Beast of the East’ raged across the UK, forcing the central belt of Scotland into lockdown, Argyll remained more or less untouched.

Despite a dumping of the white stuff across Cowal on Thursday, the chill in the air and the lack of bread in shops across most of Argyll were the only signs of the havoc created by the snowy weather in the rest of the country.

Snow drifts caused major disruption in Glasgow, with schools and workplaces shut, and public transport ground to a halt. Many said they had never seen snow like it as skiers took to the streets.

Thankfully Argyll was spared and we don’t see extreme weather like this often.