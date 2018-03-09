Creating a vision for Inveraray’s future

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Following the refurbishment of key houses around town under the CARS scheme, Inveraray residents have been inspired to circulate and complete surveys on the future of their town.

The plan is to link all their great ideas for improvement into a single document that will add momentum and focus to local groups.

As well as a survey, they are coming together for a ‘visioning day’ in Inveraray Parish Church on the morning of Saturday March 10.

Town residents are invited to attend between 10am and 2pm, where there will be maps and activities to gather everyone’s best ideas. There will even be an interactive children’s table for younger residents – complete with coloured chalks and toys – so there is something for the whole family.

Refreshments, including soup and sandwiches, will be on offer to help encourage a healthy turnout.

After listening to everyone’s ideas a guide will be drawn up for moving forward with work in the town, implementing the ideas the town backs and finding ways and means to get it all done and pull together as a community.

PIC:

Not so long ago Relief Land in Inveraray was being refurbished under the CARS scheme – but what next for the town? 06a11InvCARS02