Argyll’s latest tourist attraction?

Are we missing a trick with the state of our roads?

Rather than potholes being seen as a bad thing, perhaps we should be using them to our advantage.

Tarbert reader and artist Ann Thomas certainly thinks so, and she came up with the novel idea of utilising the cavities on our roads, particularly the A83, as imaginative flower beds.

Tourists would be surely drawn to these beautiful floral displays.

With no tourist information offices and dodgy phone signal, they would need to use their imagination and guess what the flower beds were all about – but that would surely add to the fun.

Well done to Ann for looking on the bright side.

