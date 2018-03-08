World Book Day pyjama fun at Lochgilphead Primary School
Lochgilphead Primary School celebrated World Book Day with a bedtime story theme.
The children dressed up in their pyjamas as older pupils read popular books with the younger children.
The youngsters also had the chance to buy a book at the school book fair.