World Book Day pyjama fun at Lochgilphead Primary School

Lochgilphead Primary School celebrated World Book Day with a bedtime story theme.

The children dressed up in their pyjamas as older pupils read popular books with the younger children.

The youngsters also had the chance to buy a book at the school book fair.