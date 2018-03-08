Oban trio rouses the Inveraray Inn

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

It was almost a full house for the February meeting of Inveraray and District Accordion and Fiddle Club as people gathered to hear the Hector MacFadyen trio from Oban.

With Hector on lead accordion, Alastair Currie on second accordion and Kevin McGlynn on drums, they delighted the audience at the Inveraray Inn with a very strong west coast sound with pipe marches, Gaelic waltzes and rousing reels – with plenty of craic from Hector in between.

Supporting players included stalwarts Fyne Folk – with Sally Hall, Alex John MacLeod and Jake MacKay on fiddle, and with Agnes Liddell on keyboard. There were also a couple of fine sets of pipe marches and strathspeys.

Young, talented and modest Calum MacDonald played a lovely selection of tunes. Andy Philips from Kilwinning on accordion – who was on holiday in the area – gave a rendering of The Jacqueline Waltz and a set of reels, accompanied by Donald MacLachlan on drums.

To start the second half, Benderloch-based father and son, Angus D and Angus J MacColl played the small pipes, along with Jake on moothie and Agnes on keyboard – which had the audience pleading for more.

Chairman Niall Iain MacLean, thanked all the artistes for an outstanding

evening which finished with a wee ‘stramash’.

Next week the club looks forward to welcoming back the Janet Graham trio from Cumbernauld.

PIC:

Hector MacFadyen trio. no_a10InvAccFidd01