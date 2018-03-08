Mid Argyll police files

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Theft of vehicle batteries

Between Friday February 23 and Monday February 26, a vehicle battery was stolen from a fork lift truck within a yard at Kilmory Industrial Estate, Lochgilphead.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Car damaged

In Upper Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig, between 10am and 12.30pm on Tuesday February 27 a red Seat Leon car was damaged by having the front offside wing and bumper dented and scraped by another car which allegedly failed to stop.

Dangerous dog

A cyclist was bitten on the leg by a bearded collie type dog which was not on a lead at around 4.45pm on Tuesday February 27 in the lane between Kilmory Industrial Estate and Whitegates Road, Lochgilphead.

Break-in to Taj Mahal India restaurant, Lochgilphead

The Taj Mahal Indian restaurant on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead was broken into and a gas cooker, two freezers and other items were stolen between Wednesday January 31 and Wednesday February 28.

Theft of Exhaust Tips

Between 1pm and 3pm on Wednesday February 28, two exhaust tail pipe tips were stolen from a red Kia Sportage car parked in the car park at Front Street, Inveraray.

Drugs search



A 20-year-old man was stopped and searched by police at around 1.15pm on Thursday March 1 on Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. He was found to allegedly be in possession of a small amount of cannabis and cocaine. The man was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

At around 11am on Thursday March 1, a flat in Campbell Street, Lochgilphead was searched by police. A 38-year-old man was allegedly found to be in possession of cannabis. He was charged and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Breach of the peace, abusive behaviour and breaching conditions of undertaking

In Glenfyne Park, Ardrishaig, at about 10am on Friday March 2, Police arrested a 46-year-old man for allegedly shouting and swearing and committing a breach of the peace.

While being arrested, the man allegedly behaved in an abusive manner towards police officers. The man was charged and released on an undertaking with conditions, which he allegedly breached on Sunday March 4 by returning to Glenfyne Park.

The man was again arrested on Monday March 5, held in custody for court and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.