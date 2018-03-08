False start in snow for new shinty season

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The weather system dubbed ‘The Beast from the East’ wreaked havoc with the opening day of the 2018 shinty season, with just one match – Kinlochshiel v Glenurquhart – going ahead on March 3.

Fingers crossed, the weather forecast looks a little more promising for the second match day of the new season.

Shinty fixtures, Saturday March 10

Marine Harvest Premiership

Caberfeidh v Kinlochshiel

Glenurquhart v Oban Camanachd

Kyles Athletic v Kingussie

Newtonmore v Lochaber

Skye v Lovat

Marine Harvest National Division

Beauly v Kilmallie

Inveraray v Fort William

Oban Celtic v Inverness

Strathglass v Glasgow Mid Argyll

Marine Harvest South Div 1

Aberdour v Tayforth

Col Glen v Kyles Athletic

Kilmory v Ballachulish

Lochside Rovers v Bute

Taynuilt v Inveraray

Marine Harvest South Div 2

Glasgow Mid Argyll v Aberdour

Glenorchy v Bute

Strachur v Oban Celtic

All throw-ups 2.30pm, unless stated.