False start in snow for new shinty season

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?
Subscribe Now

The weather system dubbed ‘The Beast from the East’ wreaked havoc with the opening day of the 2018 shinty season, with just one match – Kinlochshiel v Glenurquhart – going ahead on March 3.

Fingers crossed, the weather forecast looks a little more promising for the second match day of the new season.

Shinty fixtures, Saturday March 10

Marine Harvest Premiership

Caberfeidh v Kinlochshiel

Glenurquhart v Oban Camanachd

Kyles Athletic v Kingussie

Newtonmore v Lochaber

Skye v Lovat

Marine Harvest National Division

Beauly v  Kilmallie

Inveraray v Fort William

Oban Celtic v Inverness

Strathglass v Glasgow Mid Argyll

Marine Harvest South Div 1

Aberdour v Tayforth

Col Glen v Kyles Athletic

Kilmory v Ballachulish

Lochside Rovers v Bute

Taynuilt v Inveraray

Marine Harvest South Div 2

Glasgow Mid Argyll v Aberdour

Glenorchy v Bute

Strachur v Oban Celtic

All throw-ups 2.30pm, unless stated.

Read more about: