False start in snow for new shinty season
The weather system dubbed ‘The Beast from the East’ wreaked havoc with the opening day of the 2018 shinty season, with just one match – Kinlochshiel v Glenurquhart – going ahead on March 3.
Fingers crossed, the weather forecast looks a little more promising for the second match day of the new season.
Shinty fixtures, Saturday March 10
Marine Harvest Premiership
Caberfeidh v Kinlochshiel
Glenurquhart v Oban Camanachd
Kyles Athletic v Kingussie
Newtonmore v Lochaber
Skye v Lovat
Marine Harvest National Division
Beauly v Kilmallie
Inveraray v Fort William
Oban Celtic v Inverness
Strathglass v Glasgow Mid Argyll
Marine Harvest South Div 1
Aberdour v Tayforth
Col Glen v Kyles Athletic
Kilmory v Ballachulish
Lochside Rovers v Bute
Taynuilt v Inveraray
Marine Harvest South Div 2
Glasgow Mid Argyll v Aberdour
Glenorchy v Bute
Strachur v Oban Celtic
All throw-ups 2.30pm, unless stated.