Colin Steele Quintet to dazzle Ardrishaig

Mid Argyll Arts Association (MAAA) will welcome the Colin Steele Quintet to Ardrishaig Public Hall on Saturday March 10 at 7.30pm.

The performance, in association with Argyll and Bute Concert Tours, will see trumpeter Colin Steele and his band perform their latest album ‘Even in the Darkest Places’ which was released last year.

The band comprises of Colin on the trumpet, Martin Kershaw on saxophone, Dave Milligan playing piano, Calum Gorley on bass and Stu Ritchie playing the drums.

The album focuses on the story of turbulent times and determination by Colin to overcome his difficulties.

In 2011 Colin found himself without work, in debt and unable to play gigs. Colin was playing in a pizza restaurant when a fan approached him and offered to finance a new album.

The album consists of seven original tracks which have been produced by Colin himself. Robin’s Song focuses on the incredible act of generosity by the fan who financed the record, something Colin is forever thankful for.

Tickets can be purchased on the door and at the hall, and the event is bring your own bottle. For more information, email secretary@maaa.org.uk.