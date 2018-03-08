Announcements for dates 04/03/18 – 10/03/18

ENGAGEMENTS

FERGUSON – WADDELL – Both families are delighted to announce the engagement of Gavin, son of Iain and Alison, Campbeltown, to Louise, daughter of Jim and Helen, Cambuslang.

DEATHS

MACKENZIE – Peacefully, at the Mid Argyll Community Hospital, Lochgilphead, on March 1, 2018, in his 96th year, Ian, beloved husband of Eva, and dad of Ian and Brian. Much loved grandpa and great-grandpa.

MACKENZIE – Mairi, née Rankin, passed away suddenly, on February 22, 2018, aged 75, formerly of 8 Benmore Street, Campbeltown, loving wife of Sandy and special mum, mother-in-law, granny, sister and cousin.

MACKINNON – Peacefully at home, on Sunday, March 4, 2018, Alexander (Sandy), dearly loved dad of Sandy, Iain and Sheena and a loving grandfather to his four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Dearly loved and sadly missed by all who knew him. The funeral service will be held in Strachur Parish Church, on Tuesday, March 13 at 11.30am, and thereafter to Strachur Cemetery, to which all are respectfully invited.

O’MAY – Suddenly, at the Campbeltown Hospital, on March 1, 2018, Malcolm McSporran O’May (MOM), in his 65th year, 3G High Street, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Fiona Kelly, much loved dad of Kerry and Leona and a loving granda of Connor and Maisie.

acknowledgements

MCTAVISH – The family of the late Mary would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and visits received following their recent sad loss. Special thanks to all medical staff and home care teams for looking after Mum so well. Many thanks to Margaret Sinclair for her personal and comforting service, to Fiona and Roddy of Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for their efficient arrangements, both in Lochgilphead and Perth, to the Stag Hotel for an excellent purvey, and finally, to Morna for the lovely floral tributes.

IN MEMORIAMS

BROWN – In loving memory of Joe, beloved husband, dad, granda and great granda, who died March 5, 2015. Remembered with love every day.

– Margaret and family xx.

GILCHRIST – Precious memories of Leonard, a dearly loved husband, dad and grandad, who passed away March 5, 2010.

We will always love and miss you.

– Your loving wife, Gloria, and family, home and away.

MCGUINNESS – In loving memory of Robert, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle, who died on March 8, 2016.

Beautiful memories silently kept, of Robert we loved and will never forget.

– From the family at Lochgilphead, Carlisle and Ayr.

MCMILLAN – Grief is the price we pay for love,

So they say,

And we know it’s true,

Because a lifetime of grief is worth loving and being loved by you.

Loved and missed forever, Gordon.

WARDROP – Our beautiful Lynsey,

Somewhere over the rainbow,

We love you.

– Mum, Dad and Fallon xx.