Police issue fresh telephone scam warning

Lochgilphead police officers are reminding people in Mid Argyll not to be taken in by unexpected telephone calls from people saying they are from BT or Microsoft.

These types of scam have become common with the caller saying they have identified a fault with a computer or broadband speed. The caller then persuades the person to give bank details for payment to rectify the fault. The caller might persuade the householder to download an application to their computer to rectify the fault, but which also allows remote access to the computer. This can allow access to PayPal or internet banking, meaning money can be taken from accounts without permission.

Police report the case of a woman in Campbeltown who recently received a call from someone saying they were from Microsoft and that there was an issue with her computer as it had been hacked.

The woman was persuaded to provide her computer and bank details, whereupon a computer virus was remotely installed. Thankfully, in this case, the woman realised something was not right and contacted her bank which prevented any money being taken.

Sergeant Iain MacNicol of Lochgilphead police office said: ‘I would urge people not to trust any unexpected callers who say they are going to help you with your broadband or computer faults. No genuine company will call you without first having a fault reported by you.

‘Do not be duped into downloading applications or giving out personal or bank details to pay for a repair you didn’t report. My advice is not to give out any personal or bank details and just tell any such callers that you don’t have a computer or broadband and just end the call.’