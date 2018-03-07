Oban to host 2018 Camanachd Cup Final

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The 111th final of shinty’s blue riband trophy, the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup, will take place at Mossfield Park, Oban on Saturday September 15.

Camanachd Association president Keith Loades said: ‘This year’s final represents a significant opportunity across Argyll and Bute and beyond to raise the profile of shinty and work together to engage even more people in Scotland’s most indigenous team sport.’

Chief executive of sponsor Tulloch Homes George Fraser – no stranger himself to the Camanachd Cup as a distinguished player – said: ‘I am sure the cup will throw up a few surprise results along the way but the winner, as always, will be worthy of it. We wish all the teams the very best.’

Oban last hosted the final in 2015 when Lovat beat Kyles Athletic 2-1 to win the trophy for the first time since 1953.

The final will be shown live on BBC Two Scotland and on the BBC Sport website.

Draw for the 2018 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup:

Ballachulish v Kilmallie

Taynuilt v Fort William

Inverness v Beauly

Inveraray v Glasgow Mid Argyll

Oban Celtic v Strathglass

Bye – Bute

First round ties will be played on Saturday May 12.

Bute and the five first round winners will join the ten Marine Harvest Premiership sides in the second round draw.

PIC:

Oban councillor Roddy McCuish, left, and Camanachd Association president Keith Loades with the cup. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn. no_a10CamanachdCupDraw01