Council scheme just the job for apprentices

An apprenticeship scheme has seen 70 per cent of apprentices gaining full time employment with Argyll and Bute Council.

The figures have been released during a national campaign by Skills Development Scotland to encourage more employers to take on apprentices.

The council’s policy lead for corporate services Councillor Rory Colville said: ‘We are delighted to offer apprenticeships across Argyll and Bute as part of the Growing Our Own initiative. Council apprenticeships are a great way of attracting new employees into the organisation and providing young people in the area a chance to live, learn and work in Argyll and Bute.

‘Apprenticeships can bring a host of benefits to a young person. They can gain an industry recognised qualification while getting paid and can get a head start by gaining work experience. An apprenticeship can be the ideal opportunity to help pupils move into the world of work and develop their skills.’

Based in the improvement and human resource service in Kilmory, Chloe Brown, 18, has recently completed an apprenticeship, gaining a year of work experience and an industry recognised qualification which has helped her secure a post with the council.

Chloe applied for the apprenticeship as she felt she did not have enough experience to join the council straight from school.

She said: ‘I knew I wouldn’t be able to get a full-time job within the council with no work experience, so I decided an apprenticeship would be a better option as I would be able to get more experience and that way I could build up to getting a full-time job.

‘Looking back on the last year, I have gained so much experience and learned so much by being here.’

To find out more about the council’s apprenticeship scheme, go to growingoutown.scot.