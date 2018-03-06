Tarbert top trad boost for Nancy Glen campaign

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Tarbert will welcome top bands Heron Valley, Rhuval and Treble Trouble to the village hall on Friday March 9, with all profits going to the Nancy Glen fund.

The event will also include a dance and a licensed bar, with Heron Valley and Rhuval taking to the stage from 8.30pm until 11pm.

Following their performance, Treble Trouble will light up the hall at 11.30pm. There will also be a raffle and an auction on the night.

Tickets cost £12 and are available from Margaret MacNeill or online via www.eventbrite.co.uk.

A percentage of the ticket sales and the bar proceeds will go towards the TT100 Bring Our Boys Back campaign.

Heron Valley performing at last year’s Best of the West festival. 06_a37Bow02_Heron