Rest work resumes after ten-week rest

Workers are back on site at the Rest and be Thankful after a 10-week hiatus since Christmas.

Work on landslip ‘mitigation’ measures on the A83 was halted over the Christmas break to avoid traffic disruption during a period where minimal progress could be achieved. Weather conditions forced an extended delay – but trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland has now confirmed that workers have returned.

The works involve the excavation of three debris flow catch-pits at the bottom of the slope next to the trunk road. This is designed to stop debris from a future landslide on the channels above each pit location reaching the road, hopefully helping to keep the A83 open.

Each pit has is designed to provide back up for existing debris fences on the slopes above the A83 by providing storage capacity for 12,000 tonnes of material from potential landslips.

A BEAR Scotland spokesperson said: ‘The pits are located in strategic areas along the bottom of the hillside where the latest modelling techniques have suggested the greatest need for additional protection measures.

‘The current scope of works is expected to last until the summer, during which time temporary traffic lights will be in place to ensure the safety of both road users and our workers.’