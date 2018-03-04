Argyllshire Advertiser – leader column

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The right track

There are still plenty of spring and tyre-busting stretches on the A83 – not least the disgraceful Lochnell Street.

But credit where it’s due, BEAR Scotland has made significant progress over the past week or two on resurfacing some of the worst sections. Lochnell Street is apparently due to be improved in the next couple of weeks.

BEAR Scotland often gets it in the neck for lack of maintenance. The buck, though, must stop with Transport Scotland. Winter weather is no excuse for the roads being in a third world condition.

Wait and support

The involvement of public money in the recovery of the Nancy Glen seems to be a wee bit of a double edged sword. Frustrating as it might be for the people closest to the tragedy, due process seems to take time. On the plus side, everything seems to be poised ready for the green light.

Meanwhile, let’s support the Nancy Glen fund by buying the catchy new single – see page one.