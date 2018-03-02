Red Star labour to home win

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

SAFL Premier Two

Lochgilphead Red Star 4-0 Carlton YM

Red Star welcomed Carlton YM to the joint campus 3G on Saturday February 24 and, despite not being at their best, eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Carlton came with a game plan to defend deep and frustrate the home side and for long spells of the first half they succeeded, with Star guilty of forcing the play instead of using their patient passing game.

The opening goal arrived five minutes before half time as Rab Docherty found space down the right channel before squaring the ball to Neil Russell who beat the keeper from close range. The home side were one goal up as the first half came to a close.

Red Star came out with a flea in the ear from their management who were looking for an increase in tempo, which soon brought about the second goal five minutes into the second half. The goal arrived as midfielder Lee MacLean found Kieran Moore with a through ball and the striker slotted the ball past the Carlton keeper to double the home side’s lead to 2-0.

Fraser McFarlane was substituted onto the right wing and soon came close when his effort from 20 yards came crashing back off the bar, before getting himself on the score sheet with a powerful close range shot to increase Star’s lead.

The day’s scoring was completed late on by Gregor Peacock who got a goal which his play in recent weeks deserved. The forward guided his shot into the bottom corner from outside the area giving the Carlton keeper, who had played well, no chance.

Star will be pleased to have kept a clean sheet and to have secured all three points to maintain their position at the top of the league.

This Saturday, Red Star have a tricky away game at Port Glasgow OBU. Star will be looking to improve on their previous meeting in January when they drew 1-1.

PICS:

Ben Forbes shields the ball from a Carlton midfielder. 06_a09RedStar01

The keeper smothers the ball in front of Gregor Peacock. 06_a09RedStar03

The defence struggles against Kieran Moore’s pace as he gets a cross in. 06_a09RedStar08