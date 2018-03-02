Poor attendances force MAMAFest to think again

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Four years after it began, a home-grown Mid Argyll music festival will not be held in 2018

MAMAFest, or Mid Argyll Music and Arts Festival, has provided a showcase for Argyll musical talent, but poor attendances have forced organisers to pause for thought.

MAMAFest chair Liz Miller said: ‘ The committee decided we needed time out to think things over. We won’t be holding MAMAFest in 2018, but there is a possibility we might look at one-off events.

She continued: ‘It’s a bit deflating. We worked really hard, but looking at last year, the Saturday was ok and a reasonable number of folk turned up, but Friday and Sunday were really poor.

‘MAMAFest has always been a wee festival. We had hoped it would build up, but it’s been increasingly hard to compete with bigger events like Best of the West and others.

In a letter published on page six of this edition, Liz acknowledged supporters of the festival, writing: ‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our wonderful sponsors, volunteers, musicians, background support and everyone who attended one or more of our festival weekends and other events for their support to date.’

She concluded with an appeal for help: ‘We have a cracking wee committee, but we really need more people to come forward and lend a hand. If we get that, you never know.’

If you would like to help, contact Liz Miller on 07788 767359.

None the Wiser was just one of the local bands to rock the joint at MAMAFest 2017 – but not in 2018. 06_a36MAMA_NoneWiser01