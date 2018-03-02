Let’s make Nancy Glen charity single soar

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A song written and produced for the Nancy Glen campaign is now available across a number of music platforms.

TT100 Bring Our Boys Back Home is available to purchase on iTunes and Amazon Music and can also be streamed on Spotify and Apple Music.

The song has raced up the charts following its release on Saturday February 24. It is currently sitting at xxxxxx on the iTunes chart and xxxxxx on Amazon.

The track was also played at Scotland women’s rugby clash against England at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow.

Producer Silvio Gigante said they decided to bring the release date forward due to the public support.

He said: ‘People wanted to have a copy and this was brilliant so we pushed it forward.

‘It’s been an outstanding wave of support. It would be amazing to get more people to download this and create a wonderful legacy for the families.’

To purchase the song, go to itunes.apple.com/gb/album/please-bring-our-boys-back-home-single/1352306234. Supporters can also listen on Spotify where every 150 plays counts as one download.