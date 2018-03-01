Youthful hope for Gaelic song in Mid Argyll

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

By Colin Cameron

Gaelic and west Highland music everywhere

Barely a week goes by in summer without a music festival jam-packed with bands like Tidelines, Skipinnish, Skerryvore, Heron Valley, Ho Ro and many more besides. The talent in these bands is immense, and the music is rooted in Highland culture.

Traditional music has never been more popular across all generations in Mid Argyll – but what of Gaelic language and song?

There is a project led by an enthusiast of the language, Àdhamh Ó Broin, to salvage the last embers of the Mid Argyll and Cowal dialect which he has called Dalriada Gaelic.

But not so long ago Gaelic song was heard in towns and villages up and down the region, with adult and junior choirs in a number of places – and accomplished male and female solo singers ready to do a ‘turn’ at many a village hall ceilidh.

Times have changed and with this our local Gaelic culture has eroded – but beautiful Gaelic harmonies can still be heard thanks to the dedication of a small band of enthusiasts. Adult Gaelic choirs can still be found in Tarbert and Islay.

In Lochgilphead and Inveraray, however, the focus is on youth.

Inveraray Primary School Choir – or Còisir Òg Inbhir Aora – is ably led by tutor and conductor Josie Campbell. One of the main targets for her young charges each year is to take part in the Royal National Mod, held in October.

Last year the school took 10 young choristers of the 15 members to the Mod in Lochaber where they delighted the audience with a strong performance.

‘It would be really great if we could get a few more wee singers, both boys and girls,’ explained Josie.

‘The children really enjoy singing in the choir. It is a good way to give them a sense of achievement while having fun.’

Lochgilphead-based Còisir Òg Dhàil Riata comprises older children of P7 upwards. The choir also travelled to Lochaber in October for the Mod, finishing an excellent third in the under 19 two-part harmony.

The members are coached by Gaelic tutor Christine Johnston and conducted by Cheryl Naisby, a former choir member who last year was in charge at her first Mod.

As they look ahead to this year’s events, including Mid Argyll Music Festival later this month and the Royal National Mod in Dunoon, the two young choirs are keen to recruit new singers – and bolster support from adults across Mid Argyll.

‘We need the support of people who enjoy Gaelic singing and who might want to help in some way,’ said Josie.

Christine Johnston added: ‘We really want to keep Gaelic song alive in Mid Argyll. We would welcome anyone who wants to help.’

She added: ‘The children get so much from the choirs. Not only is there the pleasure of singing and expressing songs, but being in a choir can really boost childrens’ confidence. It’s just such a marvellous thing to be involved in.’

June Graham, chairwoman of the Còisir Òg Dhàil Riata committee, said: ‘We’re looking for enthusiastic young singers to join the choir. No Gaelic experience is necessary as everything is taught phonetically. Anyone from P7-S6 is welcome.’

Interested?

If you would like to find out more, Còisir Òg Dhàil Riata meets to practise in Lochgilphead Community Centre on Wednesdays between 4.30pm and 6pm. More information can be obtained from June Graham on 07748 008870 or Christine Johnston on 01546 602024.

To find out more about Inveraray Primary School Choir, call Josie Campbell on 01546 602706.

Còisir Òg Dhàil Riata is put through its paces by conductor Cheryl Naisby, during a visit last year by Gaelic singing star Robert Robertson, seated, far right, of the band Tidelines. 08_a11gaelicchoir03

Josie Campbell rehearses with Inveraray Primary School Choir. 06_a06GaelicChoir04

The question was ‘do you enjoy singing in the choir?’. 06_a06GaelicChoir07

