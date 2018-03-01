Waiting continues for Nancy Glen families

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Six weeks after it sank, and a fortnight on from a Scottish Government offer to help raise the Nancy Glen, the families of Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk were this week still waiting on the operation to return their loved ones to begin.

Much of the preparations have been in place for some time, ready for the recovery of the Tarbert fishing vessel which lies 143 metres deep in Loch Fyne, off Barmore Island. The two fishermen lost in the tragedy are believed to be on the vessel.

Elaine Whyte of the Clyde Fishermen’s Association, which is helping co-ordinate the operation, explained further meetings with specialists were to be held later this week to ensure all necessary procedures were followed.

More information was expected following those meetings.