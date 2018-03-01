Sporting gesture in Tarbert raises charity cash

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Argyllshire Advertiser – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Billed as an evening in the company of Andy Goram, a last-minute cancellation by ‘The Goalie’ failed to dent the success of the recent sports speakers night.

The evening, hosted on Friday February 16 by the Tarbert Hotel and run by Dougie MacNeill and friends, was in aid of the Nancy Glen appeal.

Mr Goram may not have appeared, but former Rangers players Gordon Smith and Alex Rae rode into town to take his place – and a great night was enjoyed by the big crowd.

A stunning combined total of £8,500 was raised, with £6,000 alone from an auction of sports memorabilia, including a 2016 Ryder Cup golf pin flag signed by Davis Love and Darren Clark, signed Rangers tops from various eras and a round of golf at Machrihanish.